Mesoraco isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After receiving the vast majority of starts behind the dish early following his trade from the Reds, Mesoraco has seen more frequent days off of late. Saturday marks his sixth breather in the last 10 games, with Kevin Plawecki receiving the nod behind the plate and batting eighth for the Mets.

