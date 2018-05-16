Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Mesoraco is not in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Mesoraco will get the afternoon off after going 2-for-2 with one home run, two RBI and four runs scored during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Jose Lobaton is set to catch Zack Wheeler and bat seventh in the order.
