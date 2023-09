Stewart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old started the previous four games but will sit Tuesday with lefty Patrick Corbin pitching for Washington. Stewart has a .333/.387/.860 slash line with nine homers and 18 RBI in 16 games dating back to Aug. 15, though every start during that stretch came against a right-handed pitcher. Jeff McNeil will shift to right field while Tim Locastro starts in left.