Leone (undisclosed) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader after he gave up one run on three hits in two innings out of the bullpen.

Leone experienced discomfort while warming up in the bullpen Friday, but his ability to cover two innings a day later implies that he's healthy again. The right-hander's appearance will officially be listed as having occurred Saturday, since the Mets and Nationals had their game suspended that day before they resumed the contest Sunday in the third inning with the score tied 1-1.