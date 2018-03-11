Mets' Dominic Smith: All but ruled out of big-league spot
Smith (quad) is now expected to begin the season in the minors, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.
The Mets brought in veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to push Smith and motivate him, but instead the 22-year-old prospect has effectively taken himself out of the running with his inability to get healthy this spring. "He hadn't been competing, so no, really not a competition right now," manager Mickey Callaway said Saturday. Smith still figures in the organization's long-term plans, but even if he's 100 percent by Opening Day it looks like he'll need to regroup down at Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the season before getting another chance in the majors.
