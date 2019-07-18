Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's rout of the Twins.

Despite the fact that he started the game on the bench, Smith was still a big part of the Mets' 14-run explosion, hitting a three-run bomb in the seventh inning while pinch hitting for J.D. Davis. Smith is now slashing .294/.376/.536 on the year with nine homers and 18 RBI in 173 plate appearances.