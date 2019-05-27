Mets' Dominic Smith: On base three times in Sunday start
Smith got the start at first base and hit second in Sunday's win over the Tigers, going 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored.
Playing time has been hard to come by for Smith this season thanks to Pete Alonso's emergence -- Sunday's start was his first since May 16. Despite the erratic workload, the 23-year-old has performed when called upon, slashing .340/.456/.489 in 57 plate appearances with a homer, six RBI and 13 runs. With the Mets reluctant so far to repeat last year's experiment of using him in an outfield corner, though, Smith's path to a more consistent role would require an injury to Alonso, or a trade.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal