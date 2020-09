Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Though Smith will finish the season with back-to-back benchings, the 2020 campaign was an unequivocal success for the 25-year-old. Unless he enters the contest as a pinch-hitter, Smith will wrap up the season with a .316/.377/.616 slash line to go with 10 home runs and 42 RBI over 199 plate appearances.