Play

Smith is not in the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith will head to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a walk during Tuesday's affair, in favor of Kevin Plawecki, who will man first base during the series finale. Over the last 10 games, Smith is hitting just .086/.135/.086 with three singles and 14 strikeouts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast