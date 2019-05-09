Smith was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Smith will provide the Mets with an extra bench bat for the time being while Steven Matz, who was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move, nurses a nerve issue in his left forearm. In 29 appearances for the Mets this season, the lefty-swinging Smith owns a .333/.459/.400 triple-slash with a 6:7 BB:K in 37 plate appearances.

