Smith was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Though Smith was temporarily sent back to the minors following Sunday's game, he will rejoin the active roster due to Brandon Nimmo's (finger) placement on the 10-day DL. During Monday's pre-game press conference, manager Mickey Callaway said Smith "won't get an extended run of playing time," but that he will see some starts at first base and in the outfield. Through 29 games with the Mets this year, Smith has slashed .194/.227/.347 with one home run and two RBI.

