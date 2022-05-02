Smith went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

There had been some question whether Smith would be optioned down to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday's roster cutdown to 26 players, but the 26-year-old took the decision out of the Mets' hands with a huge performance. Instead, the club designated Robinson Cano for assignment, removing one obstacle between Smith and more consistent playing time. Through 48 plate appearances this season, he's batting ,254 with a .354 OBP and seven RBI, but he's still looking for his first home run of 2022.