Smith said last week that he now checks in at 224 pounds, about 30 less than he weighed at the end of the 2017 season, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports. "I feel more athletic than I've ever been," Smith said. "In spring training, I've always looked the part, but as far as my mobility and loosening up some hips and being more flexible, more agile as an athlete, I feel like this is the most advanced I've been for sure in my career."

After slashing a disappointing .198/.262/.395 across 183 plate appearances for the Mets upon being promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas last August, Smith may have felt some pressure to transform his body with the organization giving him no assurances that he would open the 2018 campaign in the big leagues. The 22-year-old is slated to battle veteran Adrian Gonzalez for the everyday first base gig during the spring and would likely report to Las Vegas if he fails to win the starting job.