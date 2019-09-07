Mets' Dominic Smith: Shifts to 60-day IL
Smith (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
As a result of this move, Smith is not eligible to return until Sept. 25. He was cleared for some baseball activities in late August but is far from a lock to play during that final week of the regular season.
