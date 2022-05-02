Smith isn't starting Monday against Atlanta.
The 26-year-old has started exclusively against right-handed pitchers this year, and he'll get a breather Monday since southpaw Max Fried is starting for Atlanta. Smith went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run in Sunday's win over Philadelphia and should see slightly more consistent playing time after Robinson Cano was designated for assignment Monday. However Eduardo Escobar will serve as the designated hitter while J.D. Davis starts at third base in the series opener against Atlanta.