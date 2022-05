Smith is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

The Phillies are bringing a southpaw (Cristopher Sanchez) to the hill for the second game of the twin bill, so the lefty-hitting Smith will cede his spot to the righty-hitting J.D. Davis as the Mets play matchups. Smith started at first base in the Mets' 3-2 loss in Game 2, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.