Mets' Dominic Smith: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Smith will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games since left-hander Braxton Garrett is on the mound for Miami. J.D. Davis is serving as the designated hitter and batting fifth.
