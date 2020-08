Smith went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored as he helped the Mets to a 5-3 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Smith has been on an absolute tear over the last two weeks as the young slugger has registered at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games. Smith is currently tied for second in the MLB this season with 10 doubles while his 21 RBI is currently good for sixth as he is one of the hottest hitters in baseball at the moment.