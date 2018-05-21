Smith will play some right field for Triple-A Las Vegas, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

The move seems to be more about who's behind Smith than who's in front of him. Right fielder Jay Bruce is likely to be a bigger roadblock than first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, but Smith no longer looks like the top first baseman in the Mets' system with Peter Alonso crushing the ball to the tune of a .355/.486/.659 line for Double-A Binghamton. Trying Smith out in right field suggests that the Mets now view his likely role as a bench bat who starts occasionally at first base and corner outfield.