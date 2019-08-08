Hart has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, vcbeur reports.

Hart was demoted in order to make room on the 25-man roster for free agent Brad Brach. The 28-year-old right-hander threw a scoreless frame against Pittsburg on Sunday and has now thrown 7.2 scoreless innings and owns a 1.04 WHIP across five major-league outings.

