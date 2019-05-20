Mets' Drew Gagnon: Confirmed as Monday's starter
Gagnon will pick up a start Monday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Gagnon will step in as a replacement in the rotation for Wilmer Font, but both pitchers will likely find themselves in the bullpen in short order with Jason Vargas (hamstring) expected to return from the 10-day injured list later in the week. While Gagnon made three starts at Triple-A Syracuse earlier this season, he hasn't thrown more than 26 pitches in any outing since April 23 and is thus expected to face an unspecified restriction Monday.
