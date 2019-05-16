Mets' Drew Gagnon: Could make spot start Monday
Gagnon is being considered for a spot start Monday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Gagnon made one start for the Mets in 2018 but has otherwise been deployed as a reliever in his other 10 outings at the big-league level. Considering that his last start at Triple-A Syracuse came on April 23 along with the fact that he's pitched no more than 2.2 innings since that time, it's likely he would have a restricted pitch count in place if he gets the nod Monday. If Gagnon doesn't draw the spot start, the Mets would likely hand another turn to Wilmer Font, who has given up seven runs in 6.1 innings over his first two appearances with New York.
