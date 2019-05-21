Mets' Drew Gagnon: Grabs second win
Gagnon (2-0) picked up the win in Monday's victory over the Nationals, walking one and striking out two over two scoreless innings of relief.
Entering the game in the fifth inning with the Mets up 4-2, Gagnon attacked the strike zone, throwing 23 of 32 pitches for strikes. The 28-year-old right-hander hasn't allowed a run in 7.2 innings over six appearances since returning to the majors in late April, posting a 6:1 K:BB over that stretch, and while he's not seeing particularly high-leverage usage, the team's struggle to find an effective fifth starter should continue to afford Gagnon regular work in long relief.
