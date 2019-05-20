Updating a previous report, Gagnon won't make a spot start Monday against the Nationals, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Word surfaced earlier in the day that Gagnon was likely to join the rotation temporarily as a fifth starter, but manager Mickey Callaway apparently had a chance of heart. Instead, Wilmer Font will make his third start with the Mets while Gagnon presumably remains on hand in a long-relief role.