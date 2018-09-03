Gagnon was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Gagnon has spent most of his time in the minors this season, posting a 4.57 ERA and 167:43 K:BB across 157.2 innings (27 starts) with the 51s. He made a spot start for the Mets in July, which also marked his big-league debut, though he allowed six runs across 4.2 innings and took the loss. The 28-year-old will get a chance to improve upon his body of work in the majors down the stretch, though it's unclear if he'll get another chance to start or if he'll be used in a long-relief role.

