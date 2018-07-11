Gagnon was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

As expected, Gagnon was sent back down to the minors after starting Tuesday's game against the Phillies. During his spot start, he allowed six earned runs across 4.2 innings while taking the loss. Across 18 starts at the Triple-A level this year, he's posted a 4.46 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

