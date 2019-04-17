The Mets optioned Gagnon to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

After starter Steven Matz failed to retire any of the eight batters he faced in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Phillies, Gagnon had the thankless task of mopping up for the Mets in a game that was decided after one inning. Gagnon ended up saving the Mets' bullpen by covering 5.1 frames, though he served up six runs (five earned) along the way. Since Gagnon tossed 97 pitches in the outing and was unlikely to be available for at least four more days, the Mets decided to swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm in Jacob Rhame, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

