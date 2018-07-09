Gagnon will be called up to make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Phillies, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

The 28-year-old righty has stalled out at the Triple-A level over the last four years and makes an unlikely promotion candidate, as he has a 5.86 career ERA at that level and a 4.67 ERA for Las Vegas this season. He's set to square off against another player making his debut, Enyel De Los Santos.