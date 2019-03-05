The Mets optioned Gagnon to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Gagnon wasn't in serious contention for an Opening Day long-relief role after he was lit up for seven earned runs on 15 hits and five walks over 12 innings between his two stints in the big leagues last season. He'll likely open 2019 as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse.