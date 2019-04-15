Gagnon was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Gagnon will provide a fresh bullpen arm for the Mets after the team used up six relievers in the past two games. The 28-year-old made his big-league debut last season, compiling a 5.25 ERA and 8:5 K:BB in 12 innings. Luis Guillorme was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories