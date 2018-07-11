Gagnon (0-1) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three in 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Phillies. He took the loss.

While he may not look at it this way, it was an achievement for the 28-year-old Gagnon just to reach the majors to make this start after spending parts of eight seasons in the minors with three different organizations. Noah Syndergaard (finger) is expected to join the rotation this weekend, so it's possible Gagnon will be optioned back to Triple-A on Wednesday.