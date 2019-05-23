Mets' Drew Gagnon: Vultures another win
Gagnon (3-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning Wednesday to record the win as the Mets came back to beat the Nationals.
As per usual, the right-hander attacked the strike zone and let his defense do the rest -- he threw seven pitches, all strikes, to retire Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner and Adam Eaton without giving up any hard contact. All three of Gagnon's victories have come during a seven-appearance scoreless streak, during which he's compiled a 6:1 K:BB in 8.2 innings and lowered his ERA on the year to 3.21. He'll likely stay in a fairly low-leverage role, but if the Mets keep making a habit of rallying late, wins could keep falling into Gagnon's lap.
