Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Gilbert (hamstring) may not appear in any Grapefruit League games, but the outfielder is expected to be ready to play when Triple-A Syracuse opens its season March 28, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Gilbert was limited to just 56 games at the Triple-A level in 2024, with a hamstring issue costing him nearly three months of action. Though Gilbert was active to finish the season, he acknowledged prior to the start of spring training that he hadn't yet made a full recovery from the hamstring injury, prompting the Mets to take a cautious approach with his usage during camp. Gilbert hasn't suffered any reported setbacks since reporting to spring training, so as long as he's able to get some at-bats in on the back fields of camp in the weeks to come, he should be ready to handle an everyday role in the Syracuse outfield once the season gets underway.