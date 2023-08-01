Gilbert was traded from the Astros to the Mets on Tuesday along with at least one other prospect in exchange for Justin Verlander, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Netting Gilbert in return for Verlander is a nice piece of business for the Mets, as the 22-year-old center fielder is the Astros' best prospect. He dominated at High-A earlier this season (192 wRC+), in part because he was old for the level and playing half his games in the hitter-friendly park in Asheville. Gilbert has been less prolific at Double-A Corpus Christi, slashing .241/.342/.371 with six home runs and six steals, although he has heated up of late, batting .293 with five home runs and a 17.1 percent strikeout rate over his last 99 at-bats. Down the road, Gilbert has a chance to be a leadoff or No. 2 hitter who contributes in all five standard rotisserie categories. He could reach the majors sometime next season.