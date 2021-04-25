Smith (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the Mets' alternate training site Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith had been on the injured list since the start of the regular season, but he's now fully healthy after he pitched in an intrasquad game at the Mets' alternate training site Saturday. The right-hander has made 35 relief appearances for the Mets across the last two seasons but will have to wait to make his 2021 debut until a spot opens up in the team's bullpen.