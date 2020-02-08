Play

Smith (elbow) began throwing bullpen sessions last week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He had Tommy John surgery last March, so he probably won't be ready to pitch in games until at least April or May. Smith had a 3.54 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 28 innings out of the big-league bullpen in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories