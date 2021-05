Smith allowed two hits and one unearned run in two innings, striking out three hitters and not factoring into the decision of Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Rays.

The righty proved effective in the opener role, holding the Rays to just a run before the Mets bullpen allowed the game to get out of hand. Smith has now pitched three innings this season and has yet to yield an earned run. Given Saturday's success, Smith figures to serve as the opener in the future when that opportunity presents itself.