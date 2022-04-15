Smith has recorded two holds in three appearances to begin the season, posting a 0.00 ERA and 6:0 K:BB through 3.2 innings.

The right-hander put up strong numbers in 2021 in a middle-relief role, but Smith appears to have graduated to the setup corps this season. He's crediting usage of a sharper slider, as opposed to the cutter he had been leaning on as a breaking pitch, for his excellent early results, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. "I just felt like when I threw the cutter and didn't get it where I wanted to get it, if I left it middle at all, it was just kind of flat and that's when I would give up damage," Smith said after Tuesday's win over the Phillies. "I kept the same grip. I just manipulate it a little differently now. I think curveball in my head while I'm holding it with my cutter grip, which turns it into a slider. It works for me, and it's been good. I'm happy where it's at right now."