Smith has received an invitation to the Mets's big-league camp, Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com reports.

Smith was a part of the trade that sent Lucas Duda to the Rays, and he spent the rest of season at Double-A Binghamton after coming to the Mets. He tossed 15.0 innings and gave up just three earned runs at Double-A, and figures to begin with the 2018 campaign with the Rumble Ponies.