The Mets recalled Smith from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets moved Steven Matz (shoulder) and Dellin Betances (lat) to the 10-day injured list to make room in the bullpen for three fresh arms in Smith, Franklyn Kilome and Ariel Jurado. Smith has previously made seven relief appearances for New York, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six in six innings.