Smith was optioned to the team's alternate training site Thursday in order to make room for Michael Wacha on the 28-man roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith holds a decent 3.00 ERA on the campaign, but is the odd man out with Michael Wacha (shoulder) being activated from the injured list. Wacha was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but with the game being postponed, he will now start Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.