Mets' Drew Smith: Set to join Mets
Smith is expected to have his contract selected by the Mets,Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets optioned two relievers after their series against the Rockies, so it'd make sense to restock the pen with a player like Smith. In 21 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Las Vegas this year, notching a 3.00 ERA to go with a 1.20 WHIP and 28 strikeouts over 30.0 innings. The Mets will have to make a 40-man roster move before officially adding him.
