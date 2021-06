Smith tossed two scoreless, no-hit innings in Sunday's loss to the Padres, walking two batters and striking out one.

The 27-year-old entered the game in the eighth inning with the Mets staring at a five-run deficit. Smith had been tagged for two home runs and four earned runs over his prior four appearances, so this was a nice bounce-back effort, but he remains far from high-leverage work. On the year, he carries a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 12 innings.