Smith (shoulder) will throw in an intrasquad game at the Mets' alternate training site Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith threw a live batting practice session Wednesday, and his appearance in the intrasquad game could be one of his final hurdles before he's cleared to return to make his season debut. The right-hander posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings across eight relief appearances last year.