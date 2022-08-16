Escobar is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Escobar was included in the initial lineup the Mets released, but the team issued a corrected lineup soon after that didn't include the 33-year-old. Unless the Mets indicate otherwise, Escobar's absence from the lineup shouldn't be viewed as injury related. Deven Marrero will instead pick up his first start at third base with the Mets, though Escobar should serve as the team's primary option at the position while Luis Guillorme (oblique) is on the injured list.