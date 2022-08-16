Escobar was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta due to a sore left oblique, and he's expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Escobar was poised to move into a full-time role at third base after strong-side platoon mate Luis Guillorme (groin) landed on the injured list Monday, but the Mets are now set to be without their top two options at the position for the foreseeable future. As a result, the Mets are poised to expedite top prospect Brett Baty's arrival to the big leagues, as the 22-year-old will have his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Wednesday's game, according to DiComo. Depending on how well he performs in his initial taste of the big leagues, Baty could hold off Guillorme and Escobar for playing time once both are healthy again.