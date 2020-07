Nunez will be included on the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder was in camp as a non-roster invitee, and he was able to show enough in spring and summer training to justify being added to the 40-man roster. Nunez had the worst season of his career in Boston last year with a .228/.243/.305 slash line in 174 plate appearances.