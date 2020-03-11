Nunez says he's fully recovered from the knee injury that ruined his 2019 campaign, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. "Sometimes when I saw my name in the lineup in Boston, I was like, 'Oh my God... I have to play today? It's so painful. I'm so sore.' It's not fun to compete when you have so much pain in your knee," Nunez said this week. "Last year, I couldn't even play defense, I couldn't hustle, I couldn't steal any base, I couldn't hit for power, so it was really tough."

An All-Star in 2016, Nunez strained the PCL in his right knee towards the end of the 2017 season and saw his performance steadily regress afterwards, bottoming out at a .548 OPS last year. Released by the Red Sox in July, the 32-year-old elected to go home and rest his knee rather than try to catch on elsewhere, and the time off seems to have rejuvenated him. Nunez is slashing .321/.387/.464 through 31 plate appearances this spring as a non-roster invitee, and while it's not clear if there's room for him on the Mets' 26-man roster, he could wind up elsewhere if he doesn't make the cut for New York.