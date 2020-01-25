Nunez signed with the Mets as a non-roster invitee on Saturday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old's career has taken a sharp downturn over the last two seasons following three straight years with an above-average batting line from 2015 to 2017. He hit just .265/.289/.388 in 2018 and struggled to a .228/.243/.305 line in 174 plate appearances for the Red Sox in 2019 before being released in mid-July. He'll be fighting for a bench spot this spring.