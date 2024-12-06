The Mets signed Olivares to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Olivares slashed only .224/.291/.333 with five home runs in 55 contests with the Pirates this season, but he had a 108 OPS+ as a part-timer with the Royals over the previous two seasons. Slated to turn 29 in March, Olivares will compete for a reserve outfielder role with the Mets but will likely start next season at Triple-A Syracuse.